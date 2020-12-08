Yankton Couple Participates In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial a risk worth taking?
One Yankton couple says, “Yes.”
“We got our first injection in August,” clinical social worker and City Commissioner Jerry Webber told the Press & Dakotan. “My tattoo artist, Charles Tudor, texted me and said that he was in this vaccine study and they were looking for first responders to go into phase three.”
In addition to her other roles in the community, Mrs. Webber is also the chaplain for Yankton’s police and fire departments. Her husband, also named Jerry Webber, is a Yankton County paramedic.
“We thought we might fit the criteria, so we called them and they signed us up,” she said. “The group, Meridian Research, said that, that they would be doing this double-blind study and that we wouldn’t be told what we were getting.”
The trial was for the Moderna vaccine, which is reportedly 94.5% effective at preventing COVID-19, Mrs. Webber said, which could have a huge impact on coronavirus pandemic.
However, some participants in vaccine trials can also get really sick or have a bad reaction to the vaccine, and Mrs. Webber said she has some underlying conditions.
“We did discuss briefly that there is some risk involved, but it was also something that we could do that was stepping up,” Mr. Webber said. “Honestly, I thought about the benefit of having a vaccine in my job protecting me from getting COVID from patients that I pick up.”
The Webbers said they were told they would have to return for a second shot, and then return periodically for an in-person visit. Also, they would have to answer questions once a week in a particular app.
The first shot produced no symptoms in either subject, but the second shot, 30 days after the first, did.
“The day after the second shot, I felt lethargic, achy and just overall crummy,” Mr. Webber said. “I felt like that was probably an indicator that I got the vaccine.”
In a double-blind study, researchers don’t know who the test subjects are, and the test subjects don’t know whether they are receiving the test substance or a neutral control substance.
“We’re not sure if (Mrs. Webber) got the vaccine or the placebo,” Mr. Webber said. “She could have gotten either one. She just maybe didn’t react the same way I did.”
With the manufacturer expecting the vaccine to be approved presently under emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Meridian Research is expecting to the trial will end soon, he said.
“Then, they’ll let us know if we got the vaccine or not,” Mr. Webber said. “They’re going to offer the Moderna vaccine to the people that didn’t get the vaccine (in the trial).”
As easily as the trial went for the Webbers, it was still stressful because they didn’t know whether or not either was receiving the vaccine, she said.
“I really wanted to get the vaccine, and he gets exposed all the time taking care of sick people,” said Mrs. Webber. “We got some advice about whether it would be a good idea or a bad idea from a couple of trusted people, and we made the decision together.”
It feels good to be able to do some good, she said.
“We feel really strongly that it is a privilege to live and work in this town,” Mrs. Webber said. “Doing this is a way to serve others and serve our community.”
“I just feel like people have to sometimes make a sacrifice, and this was one that we were willing and able to make,” Mr. Webber said. “I’m happy that we did it.”
He added, “I’m also disappointed to hear, as the vaccine is being rolled out, that people still don’t trust it and don’t plan to take it.”
As a clinical social worker during the pandemic, Mrs. Webber said she has seen firsthand how it has impacted families, children, health care workers and essential workers.
“It’s been really stressful for so many parts of our community and I just think about how we owe it to each other,” she said. “There’s a verse in the Book of Luke that says, ‘To whom much has been given, much is expected,’ and that is pretty meaningful to the both of us.”
As members of the Yankton community, the Webbers said they feel they have been given a lot of good things.
“We don’t have a lot of money, we don’t have a lot of power, but we wanted to do something meaningful that could help,” Mrs. Webber said. “We have hope that good things can come from this and that this community can come together and work together to take care of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.