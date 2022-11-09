Man Waives Hearing On Various Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man facing 24 charges, including stalking and assaulting a law enforcement officer, has been bound over to district court to determine his guilt or innocence.
Jackson Metheny, 26, appeared Wednesday in Cedar County Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing for all felonies. In addition, he made a motion that misdemeanor counts with possible felony charges be consolidated and recharged in district court.
Metheny faces 13 misdemeanors and 11 felonies in Cedar County. He allegedly committed a string of crimes during various times between early July and late October.
He was first arrested July 2. His alleged charges during the nearly four-month period include one or more counts of stalking, violation of a harassment protection order, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief, first degree criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, assault by a confined person and assault on an officer.
The charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 39 years in prison.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Metheny was scheduled for a preliminary hearing and a pre-trial hearing. However, Yankton defense attorney Nicole Brandt said her client would waive the hearing, which would determine if the alleged crimes were committed in Cedar County and whether probable cause existed that Metheny committed those offenses.
County Judge Douglas Luebe read Metheny his rights and asked if the defendant understood the implication of waiving the preliminary hearing.
Metheny indicated he did, and the judge bound the case over to district court for the arraignment and next round of proceedings.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney moved to revoke Metheny’s bond, noting he faced multiple charges related to different occasions. Those offenses included actions which violated bond conditions, the prosecutor added.
Metheny has not only violated bond conditions but has also conducted further criminal activity, Matney said.
“The evidence shows there is enough information that the court consider ample reason to revoke the defendant’s bond,” the county attorney said.
Brandt resisted the state’s motion to revoke bond, saying her client’s actions and situation don’t warrant it.
“The court has already set a strenuous bond with different conditions to protect victims,” she said. “My client also has a warrant in Dixon County, so he would be taken there before he is released on bond (for Cedar County).”
In addition, Brandt argued that Metheny faces Cedar County charges but has not been convicted on those charges. She added that her client has not violated state, federal or local laws at this point.
In making his decision on bond conditions, Luebe said he could consider an entire situation under Nebraska law.
“It’s true, these counts and these other pending charges are not convictions, but they are charges,” he said. “I can consider them for bond conditions and take these acts into consideration.”
In that case, the evidence is there for reviewing bond conditions, Luebe said.
“I have, clearly, evidence before the court that the defendant has violated the conditions of his bond. I can modify or revoke (the bond),” he said.
On the various charges, Luebe set bond at $15,000/10%, $30,000/10% and $125,000/10%.
He noted the final counts contained considerably more serious offense.
“You have several charges, including felonies. You have multiple and different types of charges,” the judge said. “They include violence, disrespect for the law and repetition of other charges.”
With no further motions or actions before him, Luebe bound the defendant over to Cedar County District Court for a Nov. 28 appearance.
Metheny remains in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
