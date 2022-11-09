Man Waives Hearing On Various Charges
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda (left) escorts defendant Jackson Metheny of Laurel, Nebraska, to Cedar County Court for a Wednesday appearance.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Laurel, Nebraska, man facing 24 charges, including stalking and assaulting a law enforcement officer, has been bound over to district court to determine his guilt or innocence.

Jackson Metheny, 26, appeared Wednesday in Cedar County Court where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing for all felonies. In addition, he made a motion that misdemeanor counts with possible felony charges be consolidated and recharged in district court.

