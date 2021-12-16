South Dakota recorded 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,430. There have been 96 deaths recorded in South Dakota so far in December. The state has not recorded 100 COVID deaths in a single month since February. None of the new deaths was posted for the Yankton area.
There were 513 new infections reported, with active cases (7,080; +4) rising slightly.
Current hospitalizations dipped to 268 (-3). There were 30 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County saw 35 new cases, the third time this month the county has posted at least 30 new positive tests in a daily report. Thirteen recoveries were recorded and active cases rose to 221, the highest level since Jan. 2. One new hospitalization was also reported.
Clay County continued its roller coaster on the DOH portal. After seeing 10 new cases Tuesday, only to see them all subtracted Wednesday, 11 new infections were posted Thursday. Active cases rose to 78 (+3).
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +13; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +8; and Union County, +8.
New hospitalizations were also reported in Bon Homme (+1), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota’s online portal posted 15 active cases (13 students, 2 staff), up two from Wednesday. Seventeen people were in quarantine/isolation (+2), three of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Wednesday.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 210 new cases reported last week (Dec. 5-11), down from 393 the previous week. For the school year, there have been 5,533 cases (4,478 students; 1,055 staff) with 4,968 recoveries;
Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — Last week saw 44 new cases, down from 53 cases the week prior. So far this fall, there have been 681 cases (484 students, 197 staff) with 600 recoveries.
