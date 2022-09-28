The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Todd Ferreira, 38, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Sara Hubbell, 31, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Cody Larson, 20, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and second-degree petty theft.
• Luis Velazquez, 24, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for making threatening or harassing telephone calls and simple assault.
• Nicole Munoz, 24, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Sarah Mines, 42, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Myron Fineran Jr., 29, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste (assault upon any other person — two counts), simple assault (domestic), simple assault (against a law enforcement officer), resisting arrest and on three warrants for violation of probation.
• Skylar McConnell, 26, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence, driving without a license and a stop sign violation.
• Armando Aranda, 22, Denver, was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
• Benjamin Nunez, 29, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault (domestic).
• Matthew Jones, 34, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
