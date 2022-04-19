Building Options

The Yankton School District (YSD) shared the Facilities Task Force’s work and conclusions at a public forum Tuesday.
For about a year, YSD’s Facilities Task Force has been developing a plan to address the district’s increasing enrollment and aging facilities. At Tuesday’s open forum at the Yankton High School main theater, options A-E 2.0 were presented to the community, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Presenter Valerie Peterson, an architect for Wold Architects & Engineers, explained all the options developed by the task force and why all were discarded except E 2.0.
Option A calls for building a new district-wide early childhood (EC)-Kindergarten education center and moving all EC-K students there along with related special education and early intervention programs. Webster’s grade 1-5 students would be moved to Lincoln, Stewart and Beadle schools, which would require improvements to house those additional students. Webster school would be closed.
“(Webster) falls within a flood plain, so if a new development isn’t allowed within a flood plain, the school district should not consider any investment in the (building),” she said. “It will cause some special design considerations, as well as some ongoing operational expenses.”
Local attorney and YSD parent Eric Hardy, who was on the Facilities Task Force, said he was originally skeptical about needing a new facility and about closing Webster, the school his children attended and loved, he said.
“After coming to the meetings and going through the schools, I determined that my kids didn’t love going to Webster because of Webster,” Hardy said. “They loved it because of the wonderful teachers that are upstairs, despite the conditions of the facility they ran.”
Despite being a self-described fiscal conservative, Hardy said he agrees with the task force’s recommendation.
Option B proposed relocating EC to Stewart School, closing Beadle, investing to expand Lincoln and adding a new school to house one section of kindergarten and 6 sections of grades 1-5.
However, Stewart is in the best condition of all the elementary schools, and the task force determined that the money would be better invested somewhere else, Peterson said.
Option C proposed building a new district-wide EC-K center, closing Webster and demolishing and rebuilding Beadle at the current site. However that site is too small to accommodate a building of the size needed, and improvements would still have to be made at Lincoln and Stewart schools.
Options D proposed building new district-wide EC-K center and a three-section, grades 1-5 school, closing Webster and Beadle, and investing in Lincoln and Stewart so they could each house three sections of grades 1-5.
Task force member Amber Ness said the group was initially split on the idea of closing Beadle School — or any of the other district schools.
“We compared (a new) building on Beadle’s current location, what you get for your money, versus what you get when you build in a new location where you don’t have those size constraints,” she said. “In the end, it was pretty clear that this was our best plan.”
The final plan, E 2.0 has an option to expand later. This proposal comprises two phases. The first is the most expensive and would be paid for by capital outlay certificates, not a tax levy or opt-out:
Phase 1: Build a new EC-K education center, move all kindergarten, early education and related special education to the new facility, move the rest of Webster’s students to Beadle, Lincoln and Stewart and close Webster school.
Phase 2: Build an addition to house all of the district’s first-grade classrooms, which would come later, and would likely have to be taxpayer approved and funded. Also, Lincoln and Stewart school could be improved to add enough classrooms to close Beadle school.
The questions of whether the school district will reorganize its schools from neighborhood schools to grade-level schools has not been made and will be discussed at a later time, and it would likely require quite a bit of discussion, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told attendees.
He also noted that though there is room on the plan to add an external daycare facility to proposed the EC education center, much like the Boys & Girls Club is adjacent to Yankton Middle School, that is not part of the project, but the plan allows for it to be added in the future, he said.
Kindle emphasized that the first phase of the project would be complete and ready for students without requiring additional taxpayer dollars.
“The early childhood development center will be funded through capital outlay certificates,” he said. “There will not be a tax increase. There will not be a need for a vote because we have budgeted for this possibility within our capital outlay.”
The Facilities Task Force is expected to make a final recommendation to the Yankton School Board on May 9.
For more information, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/facilitiesstudy.
