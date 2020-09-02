Union County has recorded its fifth death related to COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
It was one of two new coronavirus deaths in the state, bringing the total to 169. The other death occurred in Gregory County.
Union County, which last recorded a COVID-related death on July 31, added three new cases Wednesday to give it 273 to date. There are 45 active cases.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 254 new infections to lift its total to 14,003.
Also locally, Clay County added nine more cases, giving it 381 infections to date. However, recoveries rose by 12 to 190. There are 189 active cases.
At the University of South Dakota, the number of active cases rose by eight to 243 (238 students, 5 employees). There are 666 individuals in quarantine, including 18 on campus.
Yankton County reported five new cases, raising its total to 245. Three new recoveries were recorded (172 total). There are 70 active cases.
Douglas (31 known cases to date/13 active cases) and Hutchinson (46/13) counties both reported two new cases, while Bon Homme (53/16) and Turner (85/18) each added one new positive test.
Other South Dakota statistics included:
• Active Cases — 2,874 (+125);
• Recoveries — 10,959 (+127);
• Hospitalizations — 1,043 ever hospitalized (+7); 77 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 196,300 total tests (2,191), 148,925 individuals tested (+1,330).
Also, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that the first death linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in early August has been confirmed. The victim was an individual from Minnesota.
In Nebraska, 287 new positive tests were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Tuesday. Also, two deaths were recorded to lift the state’s toll to 399.
Knox County reported three new infections (69) while Dixon County added two more cases (63).
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 34,574 (+287)
• Recoveries — 26,363 (+186)
• Hospitalizations — 2,014 ever hospitalized (+8); 162 currently hospitalized (+1)
• Testing — 366,056 (+1,439)
