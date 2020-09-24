VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will continue to observe the rich history of Dakota Days Oct. 2-3 but is working with the City of Vermillion to reimagine its annual celebration with public health guidelines in mind.
Most of the event’s traditional activities — such as the downtown parade, homecoming football game and student street dance — will not occur this year. Instead, the Dakota Days committee is taking the opportunity to reimagine Dakota Days in a way that will showcase Coyote pride and support local businesses in creative ways.
USD is planning a handful of new virtual and physically distanced events that will emphasize school spirit, including a “Yote Yard Face-Off” competition, drive-in movie night featuring historic USD athletic games, a “Cruisin’ with the Coyotes” motorcade, virtual grand reveal of the newly renovated DakotaDome, and live social media royalty reveal and crowning of Mr. and Ms. Dakota Days.
The university and the USD Foundation is also working closely with the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) to support local businesses without drawing crowds to Vermillion. Based on the success of the VCDC’s “Vermillion Victory Bond” program launched in the early days of the pandemic, the USD Foundation will sponsor the sale of victory bonds to encourage community members, friends and alumni to buy gift cards for local businesses over the Dakota Days weekend.
USD is also hoping to host a celebration in the spring when fall athletics are scheduled to resume.
