South Dakota’s total hospitalization numbers related to COVID-19 have dropped recently due to investigators reviewing the state’s pandemic cases, health officials said.
During a media briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the total number has been refined downward because of what he called “data cleanup” of the statistics compiled during the pandemic.
“The cleanup has been done to identify those who initially were identified as a COVID (infection) by case investigators and verifying it was related to their COVID infection,” he said. This may be due to people who tested positive at or near a time in which they were also hospitalized for a surgery or a fall, he explained, and the cleanup by case investigators is a way of differentiating the reasons for the hospitalization.
Since hitting a high of 7,588 total hospitalizations on May 28, South Dakota’s number has been amended downward to 6,925, a drop of approximately 8.4%.
Clayton said all states would be doing this cleanup by August as part of an annual statistical report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
He did note there have been no adjustments made to either the number of COVID-19 infections or COVID-related deaths recorded in the state.
It was also announced that Wednesday’s media briefing would be the last one the Department of Health (DOH) would conduct for COVID-19. The briefings were first offered on a daily basis in March 2020, were gradually lowered to being held every other week before being adjusted to monthly meetings in May.
However, that doesn’t mean the coronavirus threat is over, Clayton said.
“While we are seeing decreased (COVID) cases due to vaccinations, we really want to emphasize we are not all the way through the pandemic,” he said.
He noted that COVID numbers in South Dakota subsided last summer before surging in the fall with the onset of the respiratory pathogen season.
Clayton and DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon emphasized the importance of people getting vaccinated. Currently, 56% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This is especially true now for those ages 12-15, who only recently became eligible for the vaccine.
“This age group may be socializers and more likely to transmit the virus to others,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Clayton added, “We want to see increased vaccination among the population to assure we do not see any resurgence (of COVID) in this state.
“The folks being infected now, these are preventable infections,” he added.
Clayton and Malsam-Rydson said the DOH will still continue to provide information and assistance online and whenever possible, including on vaccines.
“We continue to see some misinformation and disinformation on vaccinations around,” Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota recorded just 10 new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday’s online update from the DOH. That marked the lowest daily increase since March 31, 2020.
There were no new deaths reported, with the state toll remaining at 2,026.
Yankton County saw no new positive tests and no new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at four.
Locally in South Dakota, new cases were reported in Charles Mix (+1) and Hutchinson (+1) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal posted 43 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths, leaving the state toll at 2,258.
The DHHS stopped providing statewide total hospitalization numbers three weeks ago.
