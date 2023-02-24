BROOKINGS —Registration is open for the South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting Feb. 28 in Madison. The meeting is hosted by the Midwest Forage Association in collaboration with South Dakota State University Extension, the Northern Plains Forage Association and Dakota State University.
“Forage Crop Rotations Utilizing Cover Crops” and “Understanding the Nitrogen Credit in the Alfalfa to Corn Rotation” are just a couple of the presentations offered at this year’s meeting. A representative of Boadwine Dairy near Baltic, and a regional leader in sustainability, is one of the event’s featured speakers. Boadwine Dairy was recently awarded a 2022 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award and continues to make improvements in all areas of their farms.
"The 2023 South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting features an impressive lineup of area forage experts eager to share their knowledge and experience with South Dakota’s forage and dairy farmers," said Beth Nelson, Midwest Forage Association president. “Our goal is to give forage farmers the tools they need to make the coming year more profitable.”
Other presentations include “Crop Insurance Coverage for Alfalfa and Dairy Risk Management Policies,” “Sustainability and Profitability for the Future of the Dairy Industry,” an SDSU forage research update, and updates from the Midwest Forage Association and National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance.
The meeting is in Room 201 of the Karl E. Mundt Library on the Dakota State University campus (804 N. Egan Ave.).
There is a registration fee. Continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors are available. To register, visit midwestforage.org/SDmeeting.php or on site the day of the event.
For more information on SDSU Extension’s research in winter forages, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu.
