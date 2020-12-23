Members of the Yankton School Board used the 2019-20 school year to enhance their knowledge of school board work and earned recognition for their dedication.
The Yankton School Board earned a Gold Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and honors the work of school boards who strived to enhance their knowledge base of board work.
By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the previous school year. To earn the Gold Level award, the Yankton School Board accumulated 500 or more ALL points.
“We’re pleased to be able to recognize the Yankton School Board for their efforts going above and beyond to enhance their knowledge of school board work,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.
The Yankton School Board received their ALL plaque this fall.
In the fourth year of the program, 66 public school boards in South Dakota earned an ALL award, which is the most in the history of the program.
“The Yankton School Board put great effort towards learning more about their role as school board members and in turn that will benefit the district’s students, staff and community members,” Pogany said.
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.