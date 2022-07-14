• A report was received at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a bicycle on Green St.
• A report was received at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:44 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:47 p.m. Thursday of an assault on 21st St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday of theft on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday of a structure fire on NE Jim River Road.
