FREEMAN — German-speaking immigrants arriving in South Dakota in the late 1800s were the most widespread of all the ethnic groups. A South Dakota State Historical Society publication notes people of German heritage are found in almost every county and town in the state. The majority of them are Germans from Russia, those who lived in the Ukraine and Black Sea areas for nearly a century before coming to America in the 1870s.
That’s certainly true in the larger Freeman area and that brought Dr. Nathan Bates, a University of South Dakota professor, to Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A) this summer.
He will be sharing some of what he discovered about the local use of German in those early decades in an Oct. 30 program, starting at 7 p.m. at the historic Bethel Church on the HHM&A complex. (NOTE: The program was rescheduled from Oct. 23.) The title of his presentation is “Our German Language.”
Admission will be charged at the door. For more information, call 605-925-7545.
The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and morning and weekends by appointment October through April.
