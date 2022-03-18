Man Charged With Threats To Shoot Students

TYNDALL — A Mike Durfee State Prison employee has been charged with allegedly threatening to imitate the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings, which claimed more than two dozen lives.
Christopher Earl Taylor, 29, of Springfield has been charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a Class 5 felony. He also faces a charge of simple assault (domestic), a Class 1 misdemeanor.
In court papers, Taylor allegedly threatened a Springfield resident and his children, as well as allegedly made comments about shooting a school full of students.
Taylor appeared this week for an arraignment and status hearing at the Bon Homme County Courthouse. At that time, he pleaded not guilty to the domestic assault charge. He will return to court for a March 29 status hearing and arraignment on the terroristic threat charge.
In court papers, Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman said he responded to the March 8 call from Taylor’s girlfriend in Springfield. She shared the home with Taylor, reporting he made statements the previous day that he was going to burn down an individual’s house with his children in it.
Taylor said “everyone in East River was stupid and should be dead,” adding he “should start shooting schools,” the girlfriend reported. In addition, Taylor made comments about “going Sandy Hook” in the briefing room during his work at the medium-security prison in Springfield, she said.
In the Sandy Hook deaths at Newtown, Connecticut, a 20-year-old gunman first murdered his mother, then went to the elementary school, where he shot and killed 20 first graders and six staff members for undetermined reasons before taking his own life. The incident became one of the largest school shootings in U.S. history.
In the current Bon Homme County cases, court records provide details on the March 8 domestic disturbance call and the defendant’s alleged threats to kill others, including children.
The girlfriend filled out a voluntary statement and told Neuman she intended to file for a protection order against Taylor. The deputy sheriff questioned Taylor briefly at his residence, and at that time Taylor neither denied nor admitted to the accusations, according to court records.
During Neuman’s response to the call, Taylor’s girlfriend said problems started the previous day when she kept her oldest son home from school because he was sick. Taylor became upset with the boy and called him a “dumbass.” When the girlfriend said to leave her son alone, Taylor allegedly started yelling and poking her in the chest and also was belligerently screaming and yelling.
When angry, Taylor punched holes in the wall and caused other damage, his girlfriend said.
Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the Bon Homme County Jail, where Sheriff Mark Maggs further interviewed him.
During this week’s court hearing, Judge Cheryle Gering said both of Taylor’s charges represent a serious threat to others. The judge reduced his $50,000 cash-only bond to unsecured bonds of $2,500 on the domestic assault charge and $10,000 on the terroristic threat, provided the defendant follow a number of conditions.
The judge ordered Taylor to receive a mental evaluation and follow all recommendations, not possess any firearms or any other dangerous weapons, have no direct or indirect contact with his girlfriend and comply with all requirements in a protection order granted the individual who Taylor threatened with the house fire.
In addition, Taylor is not to consume or possess alcohol, not consume or possess any mind-altering substances without a prescription, obey all laws and make all court appearances.
During this week’s hearing, Taylor waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the terroristic threat charge. Gering said he could enter a plea at his March 29 arraignment. Court officials reported Taylor had already surrendered his weapons and was moving out of the residence he shared with his girlfriend.
In court papers filed Friday, defense attorney Tyler Matson of Yankton certified he had provided a copy of the defendant’s mental health documentation to Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
The terroristic threat charge, a Class 5 felony, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The domestic assault charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
