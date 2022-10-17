The collective giving organization of the Yankton area, 100 Women of Yankton, will soon be holding its tenth membership distribution meeting and is currently seeking nominations.
To nominate an organization, you must be a current 100 Women of Yankton member and simply need to fill out a nomination form before the deadline on Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Nomination forms can be found at https://wp.me/a99y7M-1N.
