Summer is here and Dakota Rural Action(DRA) is collecting SoDak Grown Punch cards all over the state. Get your cards filled up and turned in. Participating farmers’ markets and grocery stores will continue to have punch cards available throughout the summer.
Locations include the Vermillion Farmer’s Market.
Each time you purchase or harvest a local food item, give yourself a punch on your card. If you buy thee local food items in one day, you’ll get three punches. Harvest 12 local food items, you’ll get all 12 punches. Once you fill up your card, turn it in at any participating location, and your card will be entered into a monthly drawing where DRA will be giving away gift cards to the best local businesses. Enter as many completed punch cards as you want for more chances to win each month.
If you missed out in June, make sure to pick up your punch card and get started buying local food. Cards will continue to be collected at the end of each month and winners randomly selected shortly thereafter. Drawings will take place during the months of June through October to highlight the peak of the local food season in South Dakota.
Follow on Facebook to find out more: facebook.com/SoDakGrown/
If you have any questions or wish to request cards contact Dakota Rural Action at action@dakotarural.org or call (605)-697-5204
Dakota Rural Action organizes people and builds leadership while developing strong allied relationships. We protect environmental resources, advocate for resilient agriculture systems, and empower people to create policy change that strengthens their communities and cultures.
