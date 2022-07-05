TYNDALL — A Scotland man facing nine felony charges, including three for first-degree murder, is asking that his trial be moved from Bon Homme County.
Francis Lange, 42, faces the charges in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting at a Scotland residence. He allegedly entered the home, where he formerly lived, and shot five people, resulting in three deaths and two victims with serious injuries.
The deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured were Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Lange appeared Tuesday in court for a status hearing before Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering. His trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 2022, in Bon Homme County.
However, defense attorneys Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls filed a June 24 motion seeking to move the trial. The motion did not list a desired alternate location.
“The defendant seeks a change of venue to a county other than Bon Homme County because an impartial trial cannot be had in Bon Homme County, and the ends of justice would be promoted by such a move,” the motion said.
The defense attorneys cite extensive pre-trial media coverage and the small potential jury pool in Bon Homme County as reasons for their motion.
Lange has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, a Class 2 felony.
He is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of committing a felony while carrying a firearm (first conviction), a Class 2 felony.
The Class A felony carries a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
The Class 2 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearm charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity. The court granted the defense request that he receive a mental evaluation.
The case is prosecuted by South Dakota Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema, South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery and Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
Gering had issued a scheduling order for various hearings and motions regarding the trial. However, she has extended deadlines and said she would consider changing the trial dates.
At Tuesday’s motions hearing, the judge decided, at this time, to keep the current trial dates as a “place holder,” even if the dates are later changed.
In court records, Rothschadl said the prosecution has no objection to suspending all previously scheduled dates pending a new trial date. Also, she did not object to the defense motion for a change of venue.
In seeking a change of venue, the defense attorneys cited a number of factors, adding they wanted a venue change decided now rather than wait for jury selection.
Pretrial publicity alone is not enough to deny a fair trial or to warrant a change of venue, the defense noted.
“There must be additional evidence tending to show that such publicity was so prejudicial as to prevent the defendant from receiving a fair and impartial trial in the county,” they said. “The burden rests upon the defendant to demonstrate he cannot receive a fair trial in a particular county.”
The defense attorney laid out the factors they believe would taint potential jurors.
First, the parties involved with the case have broad ties to a large segment of the county’s population, the defense said.
“The alleged victims are/were either Bon Homme County residents or are/were familial relations of Bon Homme County residents. Many of the identified witnesses are Bon Homme County residents as well,” the motion said.
The defense also argued that the pre-trial publicity has been extensive.
“Lange’s case has been extensively covered by the media since his arrest in November 2021,” the attorney said. “The Argus Leader, KDLT, Dakota News Now, Mitchell Republic, the Yankton Press & Dakotan and other outlets have consistently published print and online articles and run on-air segments detailing the allegations, court appearances, motions filed, expert and private investigator appointments, requests for mental health evaluations and death penalty consideration.”
The defense counsel argued the case’s high visibility has influenced public opinion.
The case has drawn interaction and response from the public, further tainting the jury pool, the defense counsel argued.
“Social media accounts associated with the respective press entities illustrate significant commentary, sharing and overall engagement with articles posted about the case,” the motion said.
The defense attorneys also raised questions about the possibility of finding enough jurors for a fair trial in the county.
Bon Homme ranks 25th out of the 66 South Dakota counties for population size. As of July 2, 2021, Bon Homme County’s population was estimated by the U.S. Census to be 7,014.
“Of that population, 19.4%, or 1,361 people, are under age 18,” the defense said. “Without considering residents not registered to vote and before excluding potential jurors for conflicts, bias, unavailability, criminal record, age or infirmity, Bon Homme County’s prospective juror population drops to approximately 5,653.”
The combination of those factors creates “prejudice in the minds of the county residents sufficient to raise a reasonable apprehension that (Lange) will not receive a fair and impartial trial already exists,” Klentz and Hansman argued.
“Such prejudice and fair trial rights concerns will only intensify as the death penalty determination is made, further motions hearings are held, and the trial date nears,” they added.
The South Dakota Supreme Court has recognized “voir dire,” or the jury selection process, as the better forum determining any hostility toward the accused, the defense motion noted.
However, Lange’s attorneys argued that “waiting until voir dire to change venue will result in a significant delay and a hefty price tag for Bon Homme County.”
The defense motion argued for an early change of venue for these reasons:
• About 60 witnesses have been identified for trial, and they will need to take off work and travel to testify.
• Some of those witness appearances will carry travel fees and accommodations.
• In the case of law enforcement as witnesses, fewer offices are able to respond to South Dakota emergencies.
“Rescheduling witnesses for a two-week trial continued amid ‘voir dire’ is guaranteed to be a logistical nightmare and expensive,” the defense motion said. “Not only is it more cost efficient to prepare for this two-week homicide trial once, but a preemptive venue change based upon existing prejudice preserves Lange’s Sixth Amendment right to a fair and impartial trial.”
Tuesday’s hearing brought up other key issues in the trial proceedings.
The court has granted the defense motion, on Lange’s behalf, that he receive a mental evaluation as part of his plea of guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity.
The court ordered Dr. Josette Lindahl of Vermillion to perform the required evaluation of the defendant. The fund for her services shall not exceed $4,500. Should additional funds become necessary, the defense counsel will schedule a hearing before the court for its request.
In a June 17 email, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering asked the defense counsel for the status of Lindahl’s report.
“Even if you do not file the report, you need to file the notice of the date you received the report and provided it to the state,” the judge said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Klentz said he believed the mental evaluation report should be completed by the end of July. Both sides have said the evaluation will play a key role in their next steps.
At the hearing, Gering referred to the “trigger dates” as outlined in her scheduling order.
The state must decide on whether to pursue the death penalty within two weeks after receiving the evaluation report. In turn, the death penalty decision will affect the defense’s decisions on seeking change of venue and other motions.
The next motions hearing is set for Aug. 16 at the Bon Homme County courthouse in Tyndall.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail at Tyndall on a $2 million cash bond.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.