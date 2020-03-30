100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 31, 1920
• The James River is now at high flood stage along its entire course. At Huron the water is higher than ever known before. This is not the case here at present, but with the present high stage and more water coming, a flood is quite a possibility.
• The Wakonda school bond election case, before Judge R.B. Tripp, has been presented and argued and is now up to the Court for consideration and action. Yesterday the county seat was crowded with Wakonda folks, here as witnesses, or because of their great interest.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 31, 1945
• Failure to negotiate a turn on the Chalkstone road west of the city last evening resulted in an overturned automobile in which the Rev. Clay E. Palmer, minister of the First Congregational church sustained a painfully sprained back which will confine him to Sacred Heart hospital for a week or ten days.
• Unusual honor came to a Yankton man yesterday when Willmer L. Dennis, chief tester for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company here, received a citation from the company in recognition of “initiative and good judgment in an emergency,” the emergency being a bus accident in Iowa last December, in which Dennis took charge of administering first aid to injured passengers.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 31, 1970
• Yankton County and City Commissioners decided Monday evening at an informal meeting at the Hotel Charles Gurney Coffee Shop to ask for proposals from management consultant firms rather than architectural engineering firms on the feasibility of a joint law enforcement center. Two or more management consulting firms will be asked to appear before the group and explain what kind of a study they would conduct, what it would cost and how long it would take.
• Dr. Robert Hayes, Vermillion, showed slides and spoke at the Monday noon luncheon meeting of the Yankton Rotary Club on the operations of a hospital in Vietnam during a year he was on loan from the National Guard to the Vietnamese government to operate the hospital.
25 Years Ago
Friday, March 31, 1995
• Terry Crandall is saying goodbye to city government and hello to the theatre. On April 1, Crandall takes on the official duties of interim artistic director for Lewis and Clark Theatre Company, Inc.
• Bring 1,700 young players, 170 coaches and 400 to 500 volunteers into one place. Throw in a few basketballs, and you come up with one of the largest events on the Yankton calendar. That event, the Roger Haas Memorial Basketball Tournament, enters its sixth year with first-round games today at 5 p.m.
