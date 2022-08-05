From P&D Staff Reports
A meeting of the Yankton School Board is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the Yankton School District (YSD) Administration Building, 2410 West City Limits Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 1:49 am
From P&D Staff Reports
A meeting of the Yankton School Board is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the Yankton School District (YSD) Administration Building, 2410 West City Limits Road.
The school board is expected to receive a virtual tour of the updated Yankton School District website, to approve the School Board Electronic Communications Policy and to hear an overview of the services Think3D Solutions of Sioux Falls is slated to provide in the area of staff development training/coaching.
To view the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click “Live Stream School Board.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.