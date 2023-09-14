The 2023 summer exhibits at Yankton’s Mead Museum will close on Saturday, Sept. 30. Make plans now to visit the museum to view the “Liberating Women in the Second Industrial Revolution,” “Play Ball! Baseball in the Dakotas,” “Yankton Community Library Celebrates 150 Years” and “Remember the Maine: 125th Anniversary Spanish-American War” exhibits before they are gone.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information, visit MeadBuilding.org or call 605-665-3898.
