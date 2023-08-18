VERMILLION — Following extensive renovations and remodeling of its permanent exhibitions, the National Music Museum (NMM) will open seven new galleries this summer, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m.

The NMM will be joined by the University of South Dakota and the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) to celebrate the opening of the new galleries. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a performance by the USD marching band, the SOUND of USD. Throughout the afternoon, NMM staff will lead tours of the new galleries and the Public Domain Tune Band will perform on the lawn to celebrate national Play Music on the Porch Day. In addition, Charlie Coyote and Twist Ty are planning to make an appearance. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also have family activities and food and refreshments.

