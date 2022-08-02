Clay County To Try Again

Steve Waller of the volunteer group Citizens For The New Public Safety Center included this artist’s rendition of the possible appearance of a new law enforcement center and jail in Clay County during a presentation he made last month. Waller stressed that this drawing does not represent an architect’s work.

 Courtesy Of Steve Waller

VERMILLION — Among the decisions that Clay County voters will decide at the ballot box in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election is whether the county should authorize the issuance of $42.8 million in general obligation bonds for the construction of a new county jail and law enforcement center.

The law enforcement center would be shared by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermillion Police Department, and the City of Vermillion would help finance the center’s building costs, should voters approve the bond issue.

