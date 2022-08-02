Clay County To Try Again

VERMILLION — Among the decisions that Clay County voters will decide at the ballot box in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election is whether the county should authorize the issuance of $42.8 million in general obligation bonds for the construction of a new county jail and law enforcement center.
The law enforcement center would be shared by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermillion Police Department, and the City of Vermillion would help finance the center’s building costs, should voters approve the bond issue.
The Clay County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday morning, citing that the new structures are a necessity. Payments on the bond amount and accompanying interest would be made over a 30-year period.
This dollar amount also covers the cost of acquiring the property on which the new structures would be built.
Earlier this year, the County Commission agreed to build the new jail and law enforcement center on 7.4 acres of land located at the corner of Cherry and Stanford Streets in Vermillion. The purchase price of the land is $1.3 million and is part of the $42.8 million bond amount.
“I guess my feeling is, we’ve got to go ahead and put it on the ballot,” Commissioner Mike Manning said. “I don’t think we’ve got any other choice, to be honest — well, we’ve got another choice, but I think the best thing to do is to try to move forward with it.”
“I do agree on that,” Commissioner Phyllis Packard said.
“I know people are going to say, ‘Why don’t you wait and see on how the regional jail (idea) comes out where you get money from the state?’ But I don’t think we can bank on that,” Manning said. “I don’t think we can go in on that idea, and I guess if it does come up later on, I would hope that they (the state) would consider giving (us) some of it.”
Sheriff Andy Howe noted that the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections has asked the state to provide funding for the construction of prison cells for adult males and for a women’s prison in Rapid City.
“We shouldn’t expect (the state funding),” Commissioner Richard Hammond said. “We should expect a minor amount, if any, from that initiative.”
Howe added that delaying a decision on the bond issue and the potential construction time would likely add from $3 million to $4 million on the total price of the proposed buildings in just a year’s time.
“My thinking of that whole process is, if they turn around and come up with a proposal that’s good and they’re willing to fund it, we’re not going to be that far in this process that we can’t adapt and change to it,” said Steve Waller, talking about a regional jail concept currently being studied this summer by a legislative committee.
Waller, the former chair of the Jail and Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee, is now leading the charge of informing local citizens of the need to construct a new county jail and law enforcement center through a new independent group known as Citizens for The New Public Safety Center.
The group was formed voluntarily by local citizens after the Clay County Commission disbanded the Jail and Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee.
“If you pass this in November, you’re still going to be creating bid documents come the end of the legislative session,” he said. “It would cost a little bit more to revise the plan templates and the bids, but I don’t think that’s a good reason to delay.”
“I don’t think it is, either,” Hammond said. “If we were to get significant money from that or other outside sources, as I recall when our bonding guys were here, it’s quite possible for us to do pre-payments to save money in the long run. So, there’s really no good reason to delay because of the expectation of getting outside funds from somewhere else.
“Those outside funds can be a happy circumstance that can reduce our total costs and our debt costs over the long run,” he said.
“I think that’s true,” Commissioner Betty Smith said. “I think another thing that’s true is that construction costs are extraordinarily high right now, in part because of COVID fund availability and obviously the shipping problems and sourcing problems and international trade problems. I think some of those things are going to go away over time.”
It’s clear that what the county is doing is bonding for the worst-case scenario, for the most the county may need for the construction, she said.
It’s important, Smith said, that the county have a decent, humane place for prisoners.
“I’m in strong support of this bond issue,” she said.
After a bond resolution that would have helped fund the construction of a new county jail failed in June 2021, Howe reduced the maximum time that a prisoner can stay in the Clay County Jail to 72 hours because of safety concerns related to the aging jail’s condition. Prisoners have been transported to other county jails since then.
“For every year we wait, there’s another half-million dollars thrown away in another county,” the sheriff said. “Yeah, we’re going to be doing that during the project, but until we start it, we can’t finish it.”
Howe added that Union County has recently decided to raise its rates for boarding prisoners from other counties. Clay and other counties had been paying $65 per day for each prisoner housed in the Union County Jail. That rate will increase to $80 per day, effective Jan. 1.
In June 2021, county voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar decision by the County Commission. The commission asked voters to decide whether the county should issue $41 million in bonds to finance the construction of a new county jail, law enforcement safety center, courts, government services, land acquisition costs, and current courthouse stabilization and exterior preservation. Approximately twothirds of the people who participated in the 2021 bond election voted no.
As Waller stressed during a presentation he made July 19 in the Vermillion Public Library, replacing the courthouse is not part of the plan to construct a new jail and public safety center.
He noted last month that county taxpayers are already footing a significant bill for the housing of county inmates and transporting them to safer, more modern jail facilities in nearby counties, including Union, Yankton and Minnehaha counties.
In the first quarter of 2022, Clay County spent nearly $30,000 a month to house inmates.
Costs range from the current Union County rate of $60 per inmate per day to about $106 per inmate per day in the Minnehaha County Jail. Those dollar figures don’t include the costs of transporting the prisoners or other expenses.
The county is paying for those extra expenses by opting out of the property tax freeze, meaning county taxpayers are footing that bill. The current opt-out has added $57 of real estate taxes per $100,000 of assessed property value.
If approved, the new facility would house new offices for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermillion Police Department. It will also include the Clay County Management Office and a new 911/Dispatch Communications Center.
The new jail would likely include a design with a central control center that would allow staff to have visual observation of each inmate unit and control security. It would be made up of eight units, with each unit providing housing for multiple inmates with similar classifications.
The new jail would be designed to house a total of 44 prisoners, according to Waller’s July presentation. A recreation unit in the unofficial design of the new facility would serve as a connecting hallway in future jail expansion if it were needed.
The jail and its administrative offices would cost an estimated $21.2 million.
The law enforcement center would be designed with several spaces shared by both the city police department and county sheriff’s department. Those spaces would include conference and training rooms, including rooms allowing inmates to appear in court via video. Video visitations between prisoners and friends and family also would be possible.
Other shared spaces in the proposed design are an evidence room, locker rooms, an armory, an IT space that would also serve the jail, breakrooms and restrooms for staff and a main public lobby that would also feature restrooms.
The projected cost of the new law enforcement center is $18 million, shared by Clay County and the City of Vermillion.
The county’s projected bond cost is estimated to increase annual real estate taxes to $128 per $100,000 assessed property tax value, according to Waller’s July presentation.
Waller had estimated last month that the approval of a $39 million bond issue would bump up property taxes $71 per $100,000 when the opt-out is taken into consideration. Those figures are based on a total project cost of $39 million. A bond issue of nearly $43 million means the per $100,000 tax increase will be a bit higher than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.