Snowplow Contest Winners Announced
PIERRE — The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.

“As the recent December storms clearly demonstrated, our state public transportation system is vital not only for the citizens of South Dakota, but for those who rely on it from out-of-state as well,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “I want to publicly thank our SDDOT winter maintenance staff, and all public servants, for their dedicated efforts to keep our roads clear, and travelers safe, in some of the toughest winter weather conditions we’ve experienced in years.”

