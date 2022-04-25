SIOUX FALLS — Each year, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates National Small Business Week (NSBW) by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States.
This year, NSBW takes place May 1-7 across the nation and U.S. territories. The SBA South Dakota District Office is honoring all SBA SD 2022 Small Businesses of the Year and the SBA SD Small Business Person of the Year in a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. CDT May 3. The public is invited to join at http://ow.ly/iNhZ50IGqMa.
The SBA SD outstanding small business award recipients for 2022 include:
• Small Business Person of the Year — Karla Santi, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Blend Interactive, Inc., Sioux Falls
• Small Business Exporter of the Year — Mark Luecke, Prairie AquaTech, Brookings
• Family-Owned Small Business of the Year — The Novstrup Family, Wylie Thunder Road, Aberdeen
• Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year — Mulugeta and Marta Endayeau, Lalibela Restaurant, Sioux Falls
• Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year — Thomas Catron, Dakota Solace Home Care, LLC dba Home Instead, Mitchell
• Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year — Tara Pirak, Valley Ag Supply, Inc., Gayville
• Young Entrepreneurs of the Year — Robert “Zane” Swan and Stephen Swan, HeSapa Enterprises LLC, Rapid City
• Small Business Champion of the Year — Bill Zortman, Radio Host, “It’s Your Business,” KELO AM 1320, Sioux Falls
“National Small Business Week is a pinnacle celebration each year, where we collectively honor and amplify South Dakota’s top business owners,” said Jaime Wood, SBA South Dakota District Director. “This year’s winners are an outstanding representation of the nearly 90,000 small business owners across our state. They work tirelessly to create employment opportunities, provide much needed products and services, and go the extra mile to volunteer time and talent where needed for advisory boards, community projects and events.”
