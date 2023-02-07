The Yankton Democratic Party will be meeting Monday, Feb. 13, at the Yankton Community Library at 5:30 p.m.
John Cunningham, who is running to become the next chair of the South Dakota State Democratic Party, will be the featured speaker at the event. He will answer any of your questions and will make his case for becoming the next state party chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.