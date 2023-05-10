Starzl Hansen To Replace Rodgers-Conti At SE CASA

A familiar face is set to take the helm at a local organization that advocates for abused children.
Stacy Starzl Hansen will replace Sherri Rodgers-Conti this month as the new director for Southeast CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a local non-profit that trains adults as volunteer advocates for children who have been abused or severely neglected.
Starzl Hansen was executive director of Big Friend, Little Friend (BFLF) for ten years, beginning in 2005. During that time BFLF was its own entity and provided a mentor for children ages 5-18 years old. Many volunteers mentored their Little Friend for several years and attended monthly fun functions provided by the program.
“I saw a need to help the children and families I was serving on a different level, so I attended USD (University of South Dakota), majoring in psychology and minoring in child/adolescent development and childhood trauma,” says Starzl Hansen.
Upon graduation, she worked at River City Family Connections. They provide a safe and neutral environment for visitations and exchanges. From there, she became the executive director of River City Domestic Violence Center.
When the position of Southeast CASA director was advertised, Starzl Hansen felt this was a perfect fit for her.
“I’ve seen the trauma children experience through the different positions I have held. It helps to relate with families and to know their needs,” she said.
Each CASA volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court. The organization’s volunteers are the eyes and ears in the community to provide facts to the court regarding the child’s needs and the progress of the parents’ movement toward reunification. CASA reports enable judges to make the most well-informed decision for the permanent placement for each child.
Starzl Hansen began working at CASA, co-directing with Rodgers-Conti, the current director, in late March.
“We’re fortunate that we’re able to have two months of on-the-job training in the transition in directors,” says Rodgers-Conti. “It’s been a smooth transition, and Stacy will be a great leader for the program.” She continues, “All the non-profit organizations in Yankton work well together, as we need each other.”
For the future of Southeast CASA, Starzl Hansen plans to grow the program in the areas of funding, continued presence in the community, and greater awareness of childhood adverse effects.
“I’m very excited to work with Case Manager Crystal Gemar and the thirty CASA volunteers that serve Southeast CASA within our five-county service area,” says Starzl Hansen.
Starzl Hansen takes over as full-time executive director on May 29th, 2023.
