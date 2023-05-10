Starzl Hansen To Replace Rodgers-Conti At SE CASA

 Courtesy Photo

A familiar face is set to take the helm at a local organization that advocates for abused children.

Stacy Starzl Hansen will replace Sherri Rodgers-Conti this month as the new director for Southeast CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a local non-profit that trains adults as volunteer advocates for children who have been abused or severely neglected.

