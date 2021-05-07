The Yankton Community Library is set to present its Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales.” The library is planning to resume in-person events and programs throughout the summer.
Registration begins on Monday, May 10, and can be done at the library or online at cityofyankton.beanstack.org. If you have already created a Beanstack account for a previous program, you can still use that account for this summer — just choose to enroll in the 2021 Summer Reading Program.
The children’s summer reading program is for kids aged 3 years through fifth grade. Children earn beads that can be added to their chain by logging their reading time on Beanstack.
Teens and adults can register to complete challenges throughout the summer and be entered into drawings for prizes at the end of the summer.
There will be many fun events and performers throughout the summer. Stop by for a calendar and registration materials, or check the library’s website for more information.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
