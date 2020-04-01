South Dakota Sees Second Virus Death

The number of South Dakota’s positive tests for COVID-19 has grown to 129, according to Wednesday’s online update from the state, which also listed a second death.
Family members have confirmed for Sioux Falls media that Mari Hofer, the James Valley Christian third grade teacher who died March 28, tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Josh Clayton, the South Dakota state epidemiologist, confirmed in a news conference that the second death occurred in Beadle County. Huron, which is Hofer’s hometown, is located in that county.
Two new positive tests came from Yankton County, which now has reported a total of eight cases. One case is listed as recovered.
Also, all cases in Bon Homme (1), Charles Mix (1), Hutchinson (2) and Union (1) counties are listed as recovered, and one of the three cases in Clay County is listed as recovered.
Meanwhile, the number of individuals classified as having recovered from the virus has grown to 51. There have been a total of 12 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the pandemic; that number remains unchanged from Tuesday.
The number of negative test results from state and commercial labs is 3,903.
In a separate media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the peak for COVID-19 cases in South Dakota could be pushed out to July or August, based on current models.
In response to calls from others for stronger action, Noem said she is limited in her authority as governor in the measures she can take in response to COVID-19. The main responsibility still lies with individuals and the decisions they make in their daily lives and businesses, she said.
“I took an oath to uphold the constitution, and my role in respect to public safety I take seriously,” she said. “But the people themselves have the primary responsibility for their safety.”
She added that she was also protecting citizens’ personal rights by not taking a harder approach in terms of closures and restrictions. Citizens must decide if they want those types of measures in place through the summer and possibly into the start of the new school year, she said.
“What you’re asking me to do, if I were to do that, could you live with that (set of restrictions) until July or August?” she asked. “And then we’re sending our kids back to school. We could have another patch of infections, and we could need to revisit (the situation) again.”
Because of its early actions and demographics, South Dakota stands to handle the pandemic better than more populated states, Noem said.
“Other than a select few (who have not acted responsibly), the work that South Dakotans have been doing has been tremendous and incredibly effective,” the governor said. “We’ve been able to bend the curve a great deal.”
In another part of Wednesday’s briefing, Noem spoke about the rising number of unemployment claims in the state, primarily spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. She advised applicants to fill out the online form, and it was unnecessary to call state offices to confirm the application.
In response to a Press & Dakotan question about border closures, Noem said she has remained in close contact with other governors. She monitors the actions other states are taking, including what has and hasn’t worked.
Noem made reference to adjacent states but didn’t mention specific actions those states may be considering, such as closing or restricting their borders to South Dakotans.
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon provided an update on the number of test kits and supplies available in the state.
Neither she nor the governor gave a specific estimate on the number of possible COVID-19 deaths in the state. They noted the projected range of fatalities, which could change dramatically.
Malsam-Rysdon spoke on the monitoring of people who tested positive and possible actions if they weren’t complying with health guidelines such as self-quarantine.
Noem said it was impossible to stop the virus. However, she urged the public to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing in order to slow its spread and to ease the pressure on health care professionals and facilities.
Meanwhile, local governments are taking action in the wake of COVID-19. Both the Freeman and Menno city councils have passed emergency declarations. Both communities are located in Hutchinson County.
In response to COVID-19, Noem has signed legislation giving the Department of Public Safety (DPS) cabinet secretary the authority to order the temporary extension of the expiration date for certain driver licenses.
Senate Bill 190, which was passed Monday by state legislators on the session’s final day, gives DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price the authority to order the extension of the expiration date for an operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit and non-driver identification card.
The legislation also allows the DPS secretary to order the extension of the expiration date for a commercial driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit.
“Since the COVID-19 emergency, the state’s Driver Licensing program has received several hundred calls each day from citizens worried about renewing their driver license or ID card,” Price said. “I have authorized the Driver’s Licensing Program to extend these expiration dates for the length of the governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, beginning March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.”
“This legislation is great news because citizens’ licenses will be automatically extended,” said state Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank. “We have appreciated the public’s patience during this time.”
State driver license exam stations are currently closed statewide through May 2. For online renewals, click onto https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online.
The state Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
