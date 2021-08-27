The Yankton County Commission and Yankton County Planning Commission are set to hold a special joint meeting Tuesday on proposed ordinance changes to set parameters for medical cannabis business operations within Yankton County.
Tuesday’s meeting will be a first reading and is open to the public. Discussions will be held by the boards’ members and a second reading date will be set.
The joint meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.