Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.