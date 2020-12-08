Lawmaker: State May Receive More Time For Spending Federal COVID Funds

South Dakota will likely receive more time to spend federal stimulus money for the pandemic, a state lawmaker said Tuesday.
District 19 Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) told the Press & Dakotan of indications that states will receive an extension on spending COVID-19 funds. Under current regulations, South Dakota would need to spend all of its $1.25 billion from the CARES Act by Dec. 30.
“The federal government is softening (on its deadline),” he said. “Today, we’re hearing they will allow at least 90 days delay in spending the rest of the stimulus money.”
During an October special session, the Legislature recommended uses for the stimulus funds. However, Gov. Kristi Noem will make decisions on the actual spending of the money. The final vote on the non-binding resolution fell along mostly party lines, with the heavily Republican majority favoring it.
On Tuesday, Noem delivered her annual budget address before a joint session of the Legislature. For fiscal year 2022, she offered her recommendations for the state’s $5 billion budget.
The state closed the budget year last June with a $19 million surplus. The general fund revenues are up 19.4% compared to the same time last year.
However, the pandemic will continue to exert a considerable impact on the South Dakota budget during the next year and even beyond, according to area legislators.
The District 18 delegation of Sen.-elect Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Rep.-elect Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) took differing views of Noem’s proposed budget.
Stevens sees the state’s budget priorities shaped by effort to recover from the pandemic.
“The pandemic and its impact upon our state will be reflected in a lot of legislation introduced this session, particularly as our public and private sector deal with this issue,” he said. “I would expect that budgetary requests will be made from the state agencies to reflect efforts as a result of the pandemic.”
An attorney, Stevens believes state lawmakers will likely deal with concerns from businesses and other sectors about lawsuits that may arise from COVID-19, Stevens said.
In addition, Stevens was watching the governor’s proposed level of education funding.
“As a former (Yankton) school board member and husband of a teacher, I am very interested in what additional funding will be provided considering all of the adjustments that our school systems have had to do in their attempt to educate our children in person and remotely,” he said.
“With new Secretary of Education (Tiffany) Sanderson, it will be exciting to see what ideas and recommendations that she will have.”
Cwach took a critical view of the governor’s priorities and language as they pertain to COVID-19.
“I am disappointed that Governor Noem continued to play politics with the coronavirus, and I wish she’d spend more time focusing on how South Dakota is handling the coronavirus instead of criticizing other state governments for their efforts,” he said.
In addition, Cwach criticized the governor’s priorities in spending the federal stimulus funds.
“Make no mistake, South Dakota state government’s strong financial position is the result of Governor Noem’s choice to spend federal CARES Act on state budgets instead of on ordinary South Dakotans,” he said. “Our surplus of one-time money is a direct result of an increasing federal deficit and insufficient action to support our health care systems, frontline workers and South Dakotans suffering, economically and medically, from the coronavirus.”
Cwach also criticized Noem’s proposed plan for starting a new trust fund, saying the budget “lacks imagination” in that regard.
“The governor wants to put $50 million in a new state trust to help the state in case of a rainy day. South Dakota already has hundreds of millions of dollars in various rainy day state trust funds,” he said.
“We have an opportunity to leverage these one-time dollars to help families and small businesses lower their health insurance premiums, reduce the burden of college tuition on our youth and create a real housing affordability plan to make home ownership a reality for more South Dakotans.”
Noem’s budget does include some promising allocations, but more needs to be done, Cwach said.
“The governor’s proposed 2.4% increase for state employees, teachers and community support providers is an encouraging start; however, past increases have not kept up with inflation,” the legislator said. “I’d like to see us work towards a 3% increase with added attention to resolving our retention and recruitment problems at the Human Services Center.”
Hunhoff sees the upcoming session focused on the spending of revenue dollars.
“With the use of the coronavirus dollars for allowable state government expenses during this current fiscal year, there will be one-time dollars available for spending by the Legislature,” she said.
Noem and both legislative chambers will each have their own ideas on how to spend available funds, Hunhoff said.
The pandemic will continue to influence the expenditure of state dollars, Hunhoff said.
“The numbers are still out for projections for next fiscal year,” she said. “With the Christmas season upon us, this month is historically the largest sales tax month from past years. Year-to-date revenue numbers indicate our economy is staying afloat in a positive manner. The question will be the sustainability of this trend and the continuing impact of COVID-19.”
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) pointed to the increases included in the proposed state budget.
“South Dakota is in a strong position financially which gives South Dakota the ability for the proposed 2.4% increase for medical providers, state employees and education, which is above the inflationary increase of 1.5%,” he said.
“A large amount of federal funds flowing to the state this year due to the pandemic has resulted in increased revenue for the state and there are a number of proposed one-time expenses for economic development, education and health care needs which will benefit every area of South Dakota.”
District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton) agreed with a number of Noem’s budget proposals.
“I agree with her emphasis on broadband expansion and her work with the tech schools. I agree with the debt pay-down for them and the investment in new equipment for them. I have some questions on some other spending priorities,” Bolin said.
“Overall, I thought the governor has a good starting plan. I am sure the Legislature will make some adjustments to her spending priorities because we hold the all-important ‘power of the purse.’”
Looking at the larger picture, Overweg described the proposed budget as “a good starting point.”
He agrees with the governor’s belief that keeping the state open, without lockdowns, has placed the state in a better economic position in terms of the state budget.
However, the federal stimulus money has also bolstered South Dakota’s financial standing, Overweg said. The state must look at its COVID-19 needs in using its federal stimulus funds, he said.
The state can’t rely on the one-time influx of federal money as a barometer for making long-term budget decisions, he said.
State lawmakers also need to look at Noem’s proposed new trust fund, Overweg said. He plans to spend the next month studying the budget figures before the 2021 session convenes in Pierre.
The nation will also see a change in the White House, which can play a major impact on federal priorities, policies and spending, Overweg said.
“We have a brand new (Biden) administration in Washington, so we don’t know what the rules are going to be and what demands are going to come down to the states,” he said.
“There are likely going to be a lot of changes, and we’re not sure yet how it’s going to affect us as a state.”
