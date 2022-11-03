WNAX is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30-10 a.m. at its building at 1609 E. Highway 50 in celebration of its 100th anniversary.
Cake and coffee will be served.
This is the same day but different from the WNAX event taking place in Worthing.
The Yankton City Commission has been invited to be in attendance; however, no commission action will take place if a quorum is present.
