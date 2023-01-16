PIERRE — The Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) jas released South Dakota’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for fiscal year 2022. The ACFR is the audited financial statements for state government and represents a cumulative effort of BFM, all state agencies, and the Department of Legislative Audit.
“This report once again represents South Dakota’s strong financial position and our continued commitment to all South Dakota residents,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “In the last four years, we made South Dakota’s finances stronger than ever. I look forward to building on this success in the next four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.