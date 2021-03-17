MMU Enjoys Near COVID-Free Spring

Despite a lull in cases of COVID-19, Yankton’s Mount Marty University (MMU) isn’t planning for a completely normal fall, at least not yet.
Earlier this week, the South Dakota Board of Regents, which governs the state’s universities and schools, announced that, in the fall, it plans to return South Dakota’s six public universities and two special schools to a setting that looks much like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
MMU is also considering a more normal setting for the fall semester, but administrators say it is still too soon to know what the COVID situation will be.
“We are still in the mid-stages of having some discussions about what that looks like,” Katie Harrell, vice-president of Student Success, told the Press & Dakotan. “We have made some determinations to leave our academic calendar the same, essentially carrying through until December for the fall, and then we would start up again in mid-January and maybe go through to the spring semester.”
In 2020, MMU and many other universities in South Dakota ended the fall term at Thanksgiving instead of Christmas break to avoid COVID risks posed by students traveling back and forth between school and home throughout the season.
More recently, MMU has been strongly encouraging students to take advantage of the access they have to regular testing, as well as vaccinations, so they possibly can return to a more normal fall semester, she said.
There is also a social responsibility that students must take on themselves if there is to be a normal return to school in the fall, Harrell said. That includes being conscious of the decisions they’re making, with whom they are gathering, where they are going and wearing a mask when they are out in public and cannot social distance.
“We have not put requirements on any of it,” she said. “What we have done is that supportive model of, ‘By doing this, I am not only protecting myself, I’ve protected my entire community.’”
The fall semester will likely not represent a complete return to normalcy, she said.
“I like to tell our students that I think we’ll be at a ‘new normal,’ and we’re trying to get there as soon as we can,” Harrell said. “Nobody enjoys wearing a mask the whole time, but you know, it isn’t about me and my opinions. It’s about my community and maintaining the safety of my students, my faculty and all of my staff.”
Since the 2020 fall semester, MMU has been operating on a hybrid class schedule alternating days between in-person attendance and attending via Zoom. A few 10- to 12-student classes have been meeting in person because they could maintain social distancing at all times in the classroom, she said.
Nonetheless, the hybrid model has posed some challenges.
“Some of our students, especially our first-year students, have never taken an online course before. So even though it’s a hybrid model, there’s still an element of online learning associated with it,” Harrell said. “We have had to step in and do some work with those students and try to navigate some barriers that we haven’t necessarily seen before. One of the things that we’ve really worked on is making sure that there is online access for students.”
The biggest impact on the educational process, she said, involved repeated periods of quarantine or isolation.
“Two weeks is a long time to be out of a classroom setting or having to solely learn online,” Harrell said. “Not only does that limit the social aspect of learning, it limits your ability to really get some feedback from others in a meaningful way.”
In the interest of keeping students out of quarantine, MMU implemented gateway checks this semester, including rapid COVID tests, as students returned to campus from break. This has also helped return the campus to slightly more normal operations for this spring, Harrell said.
As of Wednesday, MMU has no active cases on campus, she added. One staff member is listed as an active case.
According to Harrell, another step towards normalcy that could only be achieved with a reduced presence of the virus on campus was a return of group activities and an increase in allowable gathering sizes.
“Over the year, they’ve increase gathering sizes and that has helped morale tremendously,” said Cooper Davis, MMU senior double majoring in Business Administration and Recreational Management.
“This semester — spring specifically — is just like normal for me,” he said. “I don’t have any online classes, like I did last fall. So it’s been just like normal besides the mask.”
MMU has handled the situation as best as anyone could, given the circumstances, and has done very well this spring, Davis noted.
“I don’t see any reason why things can’t be normal come next fall,” he said.
However, MMU President Marcus Long said administrators won’t be looking too hard at what next fall will look like until the summer.
“We probably will review a lot of our COVID policies this summer and make decisions, hopefully, as the pandemic subsides,” he said. “Thankfully, our faculty and staff became eligible for COVID vaccinations last week. As that occurs, we may again be able to have that normal university community experience that so many of our students and faculty and staff are accustomed to.”
