• A report was received at 6:55 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bicycle on Linn St.
• A report was received at 7:59 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on W. 20th St.
• A report was received at 8:42 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:24 a.m. Saturday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:51 a.m. Saturday of the theft of beer on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:02 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a table on Capital St.
• A report was received at 10:35 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Mulligan Dr.
• A report was received at 6:48 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 7:58 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:24 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 12:26 p.m. Monday of the theft
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:18 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Par Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7 a.m. Saturday of an assault on Meckling St. in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:30 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:41 p.m. Saturday of vandalism off of 298th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:45 a.m. Monday of theft on 292nd St.
