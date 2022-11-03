LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than the national average and higher than most other states across the country in math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

No other state scored higher than Nebraska in fourth-grade math. Only one state scored higher in eight-grade math. Only three states outscored Nebraska in fourth grade reading and only seven states scored higher in eight grade reading.

