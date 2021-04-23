YCL Reopens Fully After A Year Of COVID

There’s no need to book an appointment at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) because the doors are now open and activities are returning to normal for the summer.
The library closed its doors last year when COVID-19 first swept across the country. Since then it has been open by appointment and in the fall, it opened for quick, unscheduled visits.
“Starting at the beginning of April, we have had the doors unlocked during all of our business hours, so people can come freely,” YCL director Dana Schmidt told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re still encouraging quick visits of 30 minutes or less.”
Also, masks are still required while in the library and curbside services will continue, she said.
“I think people saw a lot of convenience in curbside service besides the safety that came with it with COVID,” Schmidt said. “It’s something we’ll probably continue for a long time.”
Currently, the library is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
“Typically, we would reduce our hours from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but really, since the COVID pandemic happened, we’ve been running on reduced or limited hours the whole time,” she said. “At the beginning of April, we actually increased our hours and we’re going to stick with that through the summer.”
Schmidt said she expects the library will further expand its hours after Labor Day.
Staff is planning in-person summer programs, which include performers, crafts and science experiments, Schmidt said.
“We’re probably going to try to do a lot of it outside in the grass around the library or else provide social distancing if we do it inside,” she said. “Typically we wouldn’t have more than 20-30 kids, so we can space that out a little bit.”
However, some of the performers may have more of a draw, like Big Bang Bubbles, known for combining science with bubbles.
“They do different things, like putting dry ice inside a bubble or put a big bubble around somebody, but very high energy and a lot of fun,” Schmidt said. “Big Bang Bubbles is going to be performing at Memorial Park, so we’ll have plenty of space there.”
The Zoo Man will also be making a stop at YCL this summer with large snakes and other animals, she said.
Other events include music by Red Beard/Blue Beard; Will Stuck, storyteller; and Starr Chief Eagle, storyteller and hoop dancer.
Also, YCL will reprise its annual Summer Reading Program, which runs from June through July. Registration begins on May 10 and this year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”
“There will be lots of animal-themed programs and we’ll be working with 4-H and the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium,” Schmidt said. “We’re going to do a kickoff to Summer Reading on May 22 with an outdoor movie in our parking lot, so that should be fun.”
In addition to the usual tracking of reading time and books read over the summer, YCL is planning a friendly competition between schools, which involves keeping track of which school has the most participants and which school reads the most minutes, she said.
For adults, there will be a cemetery walk on June 2, in partnership with the Mead Cultural Education Center.
“It’s not spooky or scary,” Schmidt said. “They typically pick four to five grave sites of historical figures in Yankton, and then they’ll have reenactors at each site.”
Also, library organizers hope to be able to allow groups to reserve meeting space on a limited basis beginning in June.
“We are excited to get back to programming and just to see everybody again,” she said. “Over the last year, we missed the crowds and the kids and the excitement and the energy of having people in here.”
For more information, visit Yankton Community Library at www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/library, on Facebook or call 605-668-5275.
