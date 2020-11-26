100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 27, 1920
• At an early hour in the morning the plant of the Menno Light and Power Company was destroyed by fire. The building, being of wood, and oil-soaked, caused it to burn very rapidly. The loss is estimated at $20,000. It may be possible to repair the big engine, though the generators, tanks and small engine and the building are completely ruined.
• Store windows in Yankton are taking on their Christmas dress, much to the delight of the youngsters. Times may be hard and the future dark, but Santa Claus makes his same old appeal and there is always one bright spot ahead for the young folks.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 27, 1945
• The strike of union printers on the Yankton Press and Dakotan which had been in progress since last Wednesday, forcing reduction in the size of the paper to a one-page tabloid, was ended today.
• Yankton’s new-business trends, well established now that the post-war era is at hand, are marked by establishments like the new Marshall-Wells store, going into the former Christopherson garage building on east Third street here.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 27, 1970
• Santa Claus is coming to town for Yankton today! At 1 p.m, Mr. Claus is expected to ride into downtown on the Fire Truck with Ambassadors of Yankton Chamber of Commerce escorting him. Work has already started on preparing the town for his arrival; Christmas decorating began just a few days ago and is now complete!
• Rep. Tom Young of Pierre died last night of a heart attack while playing basketball at Riggs High School. Authorities said Young was playing a practice game with Gov. Frank Farrar when he collapsed to the floor. Young was named the Outstanding Young Legislator this past year and managed Gov. Farrar’s unsuccessful re-election campaign.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 27, 1995
• With a flick of the switch, the majestic tree on the Yankton County Courthouse lawn twinkled in the darkness while the building in the background lit up the sky. The sight brought awe and hushed tones from the 200 people gathered on the lawn. Friday night’s ceremony, sponsored by the Downtown Yankton Association, provided a fitting opening to the Christmas season.
• South Dakotans in rural counties have the state’s highest average personal income while Minnehaha County has the highest total personal income total, according to a new report. Seven of the top 10 counties in total personal income were in eastern South Dakota.
