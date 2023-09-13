LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been made aware of fraudulent card skimming activities that resulted in some Nebraskan’s SNAP EBT cards being compromised. Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on point-of-sale (POS) terminals that capture data of cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake cards and then steal from victims’ accounts.

DHHS is working closely with our federal partners, SNAP retailers, and EBT processors to protect SNAP benefits and combat fraudulent SNAP skimming activities. Fraud in any form will not be tolerated and could result in penalties including criminal prosecution. SNAP benefit theft victimizes low-income people who rely on these benefits to feed their families.

