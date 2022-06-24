Gayville Set To Celebrate 150th On Independence Day Weekend

GAYVILLE — This year, Gayville residents have double cause for celebrating Independence Day weekend.
Beside the usual holiday festivities, the Yankton County community of 400 residents is making its 150th anniversary July 2-3. The weekend includes a fun run/walk, parade, Zoo Mobile, fire department water fights, style show, historical slide show, all-school reunion and a community church service.
The community was named after one of its founders, Elkanah Gay, according to resident Kathy Jorgensen.
“Mr. Gay was our first postmaster and a railroad contractor. He was in charge of the local railroad depot. Every little town had a depot and stop-off,” she said. “The town’s 100-acre site was part of the homestead of Halvor Brynelson, and he sold it to Mr. Wicker and Mr. Gay of the Dakotan Southern Railroad on December 24, 1872.”
The town site was surveyed in March 1873, and in a short time, 10 buildings were contracted and several built. On June 1, 1873, Gayville’s charter was filed at the Yankton County courthouse.
The town’s unique name intrigues visitors, Jorgensen said.
“We have a lot of people traveling along (S.D.) Highway 50, past Gayville, and they see our sign,” she said. “They stop to check it out. The town’s name is one of the first things people ask about.”
As the self-proclaimed “Hay Capital of the World,” Gayville residents note the town’s location amidst one of the richest hay production spots in the nation.
In more recent years, Gayville celebrated Hay Days. The neighboring town of Meckling touted itself as the “Hay Capital of the Universe,” setting off a good-natured rivalry.
The upcoming 150th anniversary celebration will honor Gayville’s history with fun events for all. The committee consists of Kathy Jorgensen, Gary and Sandy Heier, Nick Huber, Duane and Kim Bennett, Amy Freeburg, Tara Pirak-Olson and Terry Rye.
Saturday’s events include an 5K run/2K walk starting at 8 a.m.. A vendor show runs at the fire hall from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and food trucks operate from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs through town. The parade has no official theme, opening it up to creativity. Persons interested in entering should contact Freeburg or Pirak-Olson. Visitors should bring their own chairs.
After the parade, the downtown area will feature bouncy houses for children, a bean bag tournament and a slide show of the past.
The Families Feeding Families – Agvocacy group will serve lunch near the fire hall from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The public is welcome with the request of a free will donation.
The Zoo Mobile will visit Gayville Hall from 1-3 p.m., and a style show featuring historical outfits will start at 3 p.m. at the Community Center.
“The Zoo Mobile is coming down from the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. They’ll be showing the smaller animals,” Jorgensen said. “The style show will have not only dresses but also men’s outfits, with things like Gary Heier’s Army uniform.”
Jorgensen has learned two things through her work with the style show. Pioneer women tended to be short and tiny but still wore corsets, and closets in pioneer homes were small because families had few clothes.
Pioneer families made do with the basics, according to Sandy Heier. “A man or boy may have three shirts: a dress one, a school one and a chore one,” she said.
The clothes were carefully kept for each use, Kim Bennett said. “The dress shirt was for church or a special occasion, and a boy would wear one shirt to school and then change when he got home for chores,” she said.
“And men usually had one pair of bib overalls for work and chores,” Gary Heier added.
Other Saturday afternoon activities at the upcoming Gayville celebration include the fire and rescue departments’ water fights, bean bag tournament and bingo.
The doors at the school open at 5:30 p.m. for the All-School Reunion for Gayville and Gayville-Volin students and graduates, with serving to begin at 6 p.m. Persons attending the dinner must RSVP Lisa Tripp at CorTrust Bank in Gayville.
The all-school reunion meal will include a short program honoring “Hometown Heroes” for a wide range of achievements.
On Sunday, the 10:30 a.m. community church service at the school features two former residents, the Revs. Peter “Kip” Roozen of the United Methodist Church and Herb Wounded Head III of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
The afternoon features baseball games and the kids pedal pull.
As part of her research, Jorgensen pointed out to a history written for a past Gayville celebration.
By 1880, Gayville had a population of 130. The great flood of 1881 flooded the town and sent people scrambling to every available place of safety. The hotels and homes with a second floor became havens for those escaping the flood waters. Rescue boats came from Yankton and rowed right into the homes, taking the occupants to the bluffs to stay with friends.
The town’s early years including a municipal band, purchasing a hand drawn hose cart from the Yankton fire department, the construction of the Lutheran and Methodist churches, and a number of early businesses including its bank and newspaper.
An ice business put up ice from the Missouri and James rivers, and the town featured an opera house.
In its early days, the town experienced problems with bandits, including an episode where the proprietors of a store slept there overnight after their business was broken into several times.
They were awakened by a noise at the rear basement entrance and found someone cutting into the door. One of the proprietors fired his shotgun toward the door. They heard nothing more that night but in the morning, when they were going home to breakfast, they found a man’s body, face down in the road. Sioux City police identified the slain bandit as Le DeLear, a notorious character who had served two prison terms.
After the last incident, the citizens of Gavyille became so alarmed at the repeated robbery attempts that they formed a vigilante group provided with arms and ammunition. They also installed a system of burglar alarms.
Gayville suffered the same problems as other small towns during the Great Depression, drought, dust storms and grasshoppers of the ‘30s. The small-town businesses were so directly dependent on the farmer that when farm income was cut, many of the stores folded and the towns grew smaller. The fact that Gayville’s bank was able to reopen its doors probably kept the community from becoming a ghost town in the ‘30s.
The ‘40s and World War II brought prosperity for a time, but the automobile and good roads drew people to larger towns for their shopping and recreation.
In recent years, Gayville has made strides to continue its community spirit and identity while also serving as a home for residents who commute to jobs in nearby locations such as Yankton and Vermillion.
The planning committee members points to the Gayville-Volin school district and its growing facilities and enrollment. The town has a community center and fire station along with emergency medical services.
In addition, Gayville Hall provides a place for entertainment and community events.
Future plans include a new baseball field to complement the current field.
At 30 years old, Nick Huber serves as both Gayville mayor and assistant fire chief. He points with pride to the community services but also the need to move ahead with goals such as more housing and businesses, sewer upgrades, additional daycare and the recruitment of more firefighters and EMTs.
“The whole town runs on volunteers,” Huber said. “People make a commitment to serving. You either volunteer, or someone will likely ask you.”
Huber became involved at 18 when he assisted a local election board, and his leadership has grown. He was featured in a recent edition of Yankton Thrive’s area “31 Under 31” of young leaders.
“I enjoy being involved and getting things done correctly,” he said. “I enjoy taking the time to listen to people and looking to the future with growing the town. We have a lot of young families who want to move here along with former residents who now want to come back.”
After 150 years, Gayville hasn’t lost the charm that has made it a great community, Sandy Heier said.
“It still feels safe when you walk down the street,” she said. “People know each other, and it’s a really friendly feeling.”
