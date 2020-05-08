The Yankton City Commission is slated to have a discussion on reopening city facilities during its regular meeting Monday night.
Additionally, the board will consider a change order for extra excavation and building ventilation at the Huether Family Aquatics Center, the transfer of city property for a housing development and a number of planning commission recommendations.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel. Anyone wishing to make public comments during the meeting can do so on the live feed, by emailing commission@cityofyankton.org or by calling (605) 668-5251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.