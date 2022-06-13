VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library and the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival will be hosting Sioux Falls author Mary Angela, who will be talking about her published book series, Professor Prather Mystery series. The program will take place Saturday, June 18, at 1 p.m.
Register online at bit.ly/VPLAngela to get the Zoom link and let us know if you plan on attending in person or virtually. This program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room.
For questions email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.