Yankton County’s COVID-19 community spread status was lowered from high to substantial in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), marking the first time since last summer the county has not been rated at high community spread.
Meanwhile, the state recorded just 152 new infections Tuesday. While this low number was likely due to a lag in reporting because of the holiday weekend, it still represented the smallest increase since Aug. 13.
Yankton County’s drop in community spread reflected a growing statewide trend as the recent omicron surge continues to wane. In the DOH’s weekly update on community spread across the state, 12 of the state’s 66 counties were rated below high spread. (Among those was Douglas County, which was reduced to low community spread.) As recently as two weeks ago, the entire state was rated at high spread.
The DOH rates community spread within a county as follows:
• High Community Spread — 100 cases or greater per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test-positivity rate of 10% or greater;
• Substantial Community Spread — 50-99 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of 8-9%;
• Moderate Community Spread — 10-49 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of 5-7%;
• Low Community Spread — Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test-positivity rate of less than 5%.
Active cases in South Dakota fell to 7,706 Tuesday (-759).
However, seven new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 2,779. None of the new fatalities were posted in the Yankton area.
On Tuesday, Yankton County’s case total was amended downward by one, while there were 12 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 151. Yankton County’s weekly PCR test-positivity rate was listed at 6.7%.
Other DOH statistics Tuesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Current hospitalizations: 211 (-11 from Friday); new hospitalizations: 30 (+17);
• New Area Hospitalizations — Clay County, +1;
• S.D. PCR Seven-Day Test Positivity Rate — 13.6% (-1.4%);
• Area Case Report (2 new cases/net) — Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, 0; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +2; Union County, +1; Yankton County, -1.
Also, the University of South Dakota online portal on Tuesday reported no active cases and no one in quarantine/isolation, the first time that has happened since pandemic numbers started being posted in 2020.
