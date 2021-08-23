100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 24, 1921
• Sand hogs went down in Pier 3 of the Meridian Highway Bridge this morning, and work will continue on that pier till it is done. The tramway has been extended nearly to the sand bar on the other side of the channel toward Pier 5. There was a little interruption in the work this forenoon, when the steel cutting edge at the bottom of the caisson on Pier 3 dug into a pile and caught, tipping the box a little to one side, and work had to be held up till a rig was fixed to pull its tons of weight into place again.
• Corn will average a little more than 31 bushels to the acre in South Dakota with 20 the minimum for any one county and 50 the maximum.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 24, 1946
• Teenagers of Yankton were treated to a blindfold chess exhibition presented by George Koltanowski, world blindfold champ and chess professional, at the Teen Canteen here Thursday evening, and a large crowd of young people and adult spectators was on hand for the event.
• Stanley Tinkham, 14-year-old former Yankton lad who has rapidly gained recognition in the East and especially Washington, D.C., for his outstanding swimming performances, continued to outclass all competition in his own age bracket by walking off with top honors in the boys section of the Women’s Senior National meet at Shakamak Lake, Jasonville, Indiana, in a three-day affair starting on August 16.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 24, 1971
• City Manager Rufus Nye officially informed members of the Yankton City Commission Monday evening that the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads has informed the city that before any TOPICS projects are funded in Yankton the median parking on Broadway between Third and Fourth Sts. must be removed.
• Steve Ulicny and Bill Flemming, the two intrepid river explorers who left Yankton to make a kayak trip to New Orleans a couple of weeks ago, made their way back to Yankton last weekend after reaching Jefferson City, Mo., in the nine days that they spent on the Missouri River.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 24, 1996
• The Yankton Medical Clinic announces the opening of ConvenientCare. This will meet the growing needs of working parents and active families by providing evening healthcare services.
• Repair work on the Meridian Bridge will begin Monday, according to Ron Peterson, state highway engineering supervisor. Work on the lower deck is expected to take six weeks to two months.
