100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 25, 1920
• The Board of Directors of the Meridian Highway Bridge Company were in session in the Chamber of Commerce rooms all day today with Engineer Harrington, and promised to be well into the night, going over the three bids submitted then on the substructure and approaches to the bridge across the Missouri River here.
• The Yankton district Medical Society held a meeting at the State Hospital yesterday afternoon, closing with a banquet and smoker given by the hospital. Drs. W.D. Runyan and P.D. Peabody of Webster furnished the scientific program.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 25, 1945
• Strong public sentiment urging immediate action towards a park-pool bond issue here took representatives of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce swimming pool committee before the city commission at its regular meeting last night, and resulted in a recommendation by Mayor Carl Wallbaum that the city attorney, W.W. French, draw up a bond resolution to be presented at the next regular meeting.
• Mother nature’s moratorium on frost has greatly benefitted the Clay county corn crop. Rain here Monday and Wednesday expedited plowing which had become very difficult after a long dry spell. Another week of frost-free weather will put a majority of the corn in this county in the clear.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 25, 1970
• Named last night as Arickara Chief and Princess at Yankton Senior High School were Doug Nelson and Lynne Horacek. The two will reign over tonight’s homecoming football game and this afternoon’s Arickara Day parade. The coronation last night opened the 46th annual Arickara homecoming event for YHS and the Bucks.
• Barbara House, Aberdeen senior, was named Miss Pioneer in coronation ceremonies Thursday night and will reign over activities of Yankton College’s 53rd homecoming event Friday and Saturday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 25, 1995
• When Yankton native Bill Desmond Jr. talks about life in the fast lane, he does mean FAST. Desmond is the media coordinator for the Slim Jim All-Pro Series and the Goody’s Dash Series, two of the 11 different touring divisions of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR).
• A pair of young motocross riders negotiate around a curve- and each other- during “mini” action at the Scramblers track west of Yankton Sunday. It was the final day of racing at the track for the 1995 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.