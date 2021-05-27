Lewis & Clark Theatre Company presents “Four Weddings & An Elvis,” the hilarious comedy by Nancy Frick, on June 3-5 and 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and June 6 and June 13 at 2 p.m. in the historic Dakota Theatre, 328 Walnut Street, Yankton.
“Four Weddings & An Elvis, directed by LCTC veterans Sue & Randy Fields, features Sandy, the four-times-married/three-times-divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, who has seen her fair share of matrimonies and, in “Four Weddings & An Elvis,” we witness four of her funniest. Bev and Stan, who are getting married--by the King himself — as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy, and are vexed by an aging Elvis who doesn’t know who they are; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con trying to get married before the police arrive. However, the final wedding is the funniest all: Sandy’s fifth and final wedding which reveals a hilarious twist.
Tickets can be reserved by messaging LCTC through their Facebook page or by calling the theatre at (605) 665-4711.
