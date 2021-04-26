A Medicinal Map

The Yankton City Commission is a step closer to having a framework for licensing and operation of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city limits.
During a work session Monday, City Attorney Ross Den Herder led the board through a draft ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries as the State of South Dakota continues to deliberate how it will administer the heavily supported provisions of Initiated Measure 26 (IM 26).
City Manager Amy Leon told the board that officials would like to see a May 24 first reading with a June 14 passage of the ordinance.
“We know that it’s going to take Pierre quite some time to establish the medical cards and things for people,” she said. “We would like to be as ready as possible when that occurs, but we don’t feel like we have to exactly meet July 1.”
Immediately, Den Herder brought up a section that addresses one of the biggest challenges with moving forward with the ordinance in the absence of a solid state structure — things could rapidly change.
“Section 134 is an understanding that if state law changes, the strictest regulations will apply,” he said. “If the state puts higher regulations in than what the city ordinance has, those will trump our ordinances. That was put in there with the acknowledgement that the nature of medical marijuana in the state is currently in flux. Every day, I hear something new as to whether the Legislature will or will not meet in a special session. (Monday) morning, I heard on the radio that they are, as of now, not meeting, but who knows what’s going to happen?”
On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) did issue a request for proposals for a medical marijuana patient registry, verification and licensing system.
According to a DOH press release, the department is responsible for implementing a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29, and a patient registry system by Nov. 18.
One of the main provisions of the city’s ordinance is that it would start off at two licensed dispensaries in the city of Yankton.
Den Herder said it’s better to start small than have to scale back.
“I would caution you, it’s easier to add than it is to remove,” he said. “You can’t really effectively give out more licenses and say, ‘Oops, we overdid it.’ You’d be potentially setting someone up just to try and shut them down again. I would tell you, expect to get sued. It won’t go well. If we need to add more, we can.”
He said that there were a couple of other factors that went into the two-licensed facility limit.
“The committee that we formed to formulate this draft ordinance contained law enforcement, and it was their opinion that the extra security that would be required to monitor these establishments — if we get more than a couple of them, it will really start to draw too much of their attention and too much of their time,” he said. “They thought they could, based on existing manpower, easily manage two as a place to start. … There was a general notion that if this is simply limited to medical use under that appropriate framework, demand was probably going to be lower than what we’d have for recreational dispensaries.”
Den Herder further added that communities of similar size in other states that have legalized medicinal cannabis usually have only a couple of dispensaries for medical cannabis alone.
Commissioner Mason Schramm agreed with the two-dispensary limit.
“I think we need to have at least two to allow for market economics to have a factor,” he said. “I imagine prices will be set by the market and not by any sort of legislative action.”
Consultant Bill Efting also agreed with having at least two dispensaries.
“Limiting it to two also gives Yankton the time to study the pros and the cons of the market and the product that’s being provided,” he said via a video link. “With two licenses, you’ve got some competition for pricing for the patients.”
Since Monday’s discussion on the proposed ordinance happened during a work session, no official action was taken.
During the city manager’s report, Leon also sought to address a mailer that has been received by a number of area residents recently regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We got a number of calls (Monday), and over the weekend, I was notified that there were some documents that arrived in some people’s mailbox regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and it was made to look as though the city Health Board had something to do with that information,” she said. “It was not produced by our offices or by our Health Board and had nothing to do with us.”
The mailers, which originate from out of state, are intended to muddy the waters around getting the vaccine, according to Mayor Nathan Johnson.
“This is a group that’s based out of Iowa and they are basically throwing spaghetti at the wall with conspiracy theories and misinformation and seeing what sticks as far as vaccines and COVID cures,” he said. “Paul Dorr is behind it. People in this community may remember Paul because he helped oppose our school opt-outs.”
Monday’s City Commission meeting also marked the first time in more than a year that the entire board and associated city personnel have met in person during a meeting. Only Efting, who lives in Colorado, addressed the meeting remotely.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved a tuition reimbursement program for city employees;
• Approved fudning requests from the USBC and Yankton Youth Soccer;
• Approved façade grants for three properties.
