The Elks Drug Awareness Poster Contest is now open to students in grades 3-5. The theme for the 2022-2023 contest is: “One Pill Can Kill”
Ideally, posters should be submitted on 81/2 x 11-inch paper. However, posters submitted on paper up to 11x24 inches in size will be accepted. Contact your local Elks Lodge for additional information, as some areas might have additional criteria.
Judging will be based on the following:
• Closeness to the theme, Neatness, Originality, Correct grammatical structure
• Each entry must have the following information on the back of the poster:
• Student’s full name; School, location, grade; Elks lodge name; Must also be accompanied by Hold Harmless agreement
NOTE: Copyrighted characters are prohibited. Entries containing copyrighted material will be disqualified.
The due date for entries is Nov. 1, 2022. Send them to: Allison Spak; 112 W 6th, Yankton, SD 57078; or call, 605-660-6414 of magzol@yahoo.com.
Each Elks lodge will select a winner, using the criteria listed above. The lodge will notify winners. Winning posters will be forwarded to District Competition. District winners will be forwarded to State Level Competition. All winning entries become the sole property of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and may not be returned.
Each State Drug Awareness chairman will choose one overall winner. This winning poster will be submitted for entry into the annual National Elks contest and for inclusion in the Elks DAP Coloring Book. Winning Posters may also be featured on the www.elkskidszone.org website — online coloring book and/or in ENF or DAP publications.
