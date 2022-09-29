The Elks Drug Awareness Poster Contest is now open to students in grades 3-5. The theme for the 2022-2023 contest is: “One Pill Can Kill”

Ideally, posters should be submitted on 81/2 x 11-inch paper. However, posters submitted on paper up to 11x24 inches in size will be accepted. Contact your local Elks Lodge for additional information, as some areas might have additional criteria.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.