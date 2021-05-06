Yankton County 4-H and South Dakota Farmers Union are hosting a Farm Safety Day camp for ages 6-13 years on June 11, 2021. Camp will be held at the Pine Acres 4-H Grounds, Yankton.
The morning will be filled with safety stations and 4-H activities and the afternoon will be filled with hands on soil and dirt activities as well as games and crafts.
Campers will engage safety activities and learn from local experts about the daily impact different farm safety has. Campers are taught the connection between where food comes from, farms, neighbors, and keeping rural alive. Team games, fun take home games and crafts, and other activities will complete the day. Everyone is invited to join us for a fun day of learning, food and activities.
Earn a free t-shirt and a ticket to the South Dakota State Fair for attending. (Safety measures are being implemented.) Thanks to the Jaxon Boomsma family for donating T-shirts and supporting the Farm Safety Camp.
Visit https://sdfu.org/education/youth-programs/youth-camps/ to register or for questions or to register call Rachel at 605-352-6761, ext. 125. For questions, call Katie Doty, Yankton County 4-H office, at 605-665- 3387; or Ione Cap, Yankton County Education, at 605-661-4066.
The cost is FREE for 4-H members and $5 for non-members.
