LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP) funding year.
“We are excited to see what the second year of this grant program brings,” said Cullen Robbins, Director of the PSC’s Telecommunications Department. “With $20 million in grant funding available, we would encourage all interested parties to get their applications in.”
The application and program guide are available on the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program page of the PSC website. Applicants must comply with all aspects of the application package.
The deadline for applications to be filed is not later than 5 p.m., Friday, July 1. All filings must be submitted electronically by email to psc.broadband@nebraska.gov . Applications received will be posted to the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program page by Wednesday, July 6.
Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, the NBBP provides grants to fund the deployment of broadband networks in unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska. The act allows public entities and private companies to enter into a partnership to apply for grant funding.
