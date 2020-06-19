VERMILLION — Friday was a day of celebration in Vermillion.
“Chalk The Block” urged Shannon Cole, executive director and marketing manager of Vermillion Cultural Association; Sara Lampert, assistant professor of history at the University of South Dakota; Julia Hellwege, an assistant professor of political science and an alderwoman on the Vermillion City Council; and Ed Gerrish, an assistant professor of political science at USD in a Facebook message posted several days before a special day arrived.
That unique time was Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth. It is the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Americans learned of their emancipation. Juneteenth commemorates a long history of black liberation movements.
People of all ages were encouraged to chalk messages of hope, support, celebration and education in honor of this historic day and the people involved in planning this event weren’t disappointed by the finals results.
Approximately 80 people gathered in downtown Vermillion between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to “chalk the block” between 4 and 12 West Main Street and in front of McVicker Plaza in celebration of this unique day.
Here’s a sample of the colorful chalk messages left on the sidewalks of those portion of downtown:
• “VOTE”
• “Freedom was won July 4 and June 19. Remember. Celebrate. Advocate.”
• “Hold Yourself And Your Friends Accountable.”
• “We have to talk about liberating minds as well as liberating society.” – Angela Y. Davis
• “Struggle Is A Never-Ending Process. Freedom Is Never Really Won, You Earn It And Win It In Every Generation.” – Coretta Scott King
A reassuring aspect of the experience was participants’ strict adherence to CDC guidelines, as requested by the planners of the event. Social distancing was practiced, when possible, and every participant donned a mask.
“This was a collaboration that started with me and Sara Lampert in the history department. I thought as someone who taught American history, she’d be a really good person who would know some of the history and some of the celebration around Juneteenth,” Gerrish said. “Her idea was to do chalking, to make an educational endeavor and we just started getting people involved.
“We got the city involved through Julia, we got the university involved through Travis Letellier, (the interim associate vice president for diversity at USD), we got Shannon involved through the Vermillion Area Arts Council and all of this different groups that provided a lot of great input,” he said.
Gerrish said he may have helped get the ball rolling, so to speak, but he claimed little credit for the success of Friday’s event, which attracted approximately 80 people to downtown Vermillion.
“We’ve had lots of families, lots of little kids and just look at how far they’ve chalked,” Gerrish said, pointing out a solid one-block span of sidewalk full of hand-drawn messages and art.
“We thought if any year was the year to start a Juneteenth celebration, this was the year,” Lampert said. “We wanted to do something that would create community involvement and also be safe with COVID-19 and so we talked about the ‘Chalk The Block’ idea and then we got the (City of Vermillion) Human Rights Commission and the City of Vermillion on board and it turned out they were working on a Juneteenth proclamation, so I think there was a lot of synergy of different people in town wanting to do something this year and it came together really nicely.”
