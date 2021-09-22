CASES DISPOSED: AUG. 28-SEPT. 3, 2021
Craig Allen Holter, 714 Pine St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Curtis Eugene Morin, 107 Rainbow Street, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $126.50.
Kenneth C. Hansen, 2311 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Corey Conley, Gayville; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Scott A. Lewison, Alcester; Operate vessel under influence; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Theodore Thornton, Senior, 1215 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Randi Devie, 2916 Broadway #103, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1000; Recharged by information.
William Plath, 1204 W. 17th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Stanley Alan Casey, Jackson, Tenn.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Suzanne E. Leonard, 3715 Peninah St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
John Young, Fort Dodge, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Abby Margaret Boyd, 1201 National St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $465.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by information; Distribution/possession with intent to distribute 1 ounce less ½ pound marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Carl Robert Blank, 606 West 5th Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
James E. Brown, 2319 Lakeview Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jesse Joseph Natole, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeremy Jorge Faubel, Carter Lake, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Liang Zhang, 2007 Broadway Ave., Ste. J, Yankton; Over limit/unlawful possession game fish; $83.50.
Ryan Kraft, 308 Donohoe Blvd, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; $282.50.
Julie Jansen, 1209 Cedar, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Carl Blank, 606 West 5th Street, Yankton; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Blaine Knutson, Beresford; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Replace windows with other than safety glass; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Blaine Robert Knutson, Beresford; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Ryan James Hauger, Irene; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Austin Johnson, 601 ½ E. 13th St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Mona Venese Buxcel, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Hannah Ann Marie Andersen, 818 Burleigh St., Yankton; Certain operators required wear seat belts; $25.
Tyler Richard Nowak, Gayville; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Cherish Patricia Cloud, Bismarck, N.D.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Travis R. Tiedke, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $223.50.
Robert D. Korth, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $224.50.
Bin Lu, Monterey Park, Calif.; Over limit/unlawful possession game fish; $83.50.
Yonniel Bridon Perez, 1308 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Minnie Rouse, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contempt of court; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $1200; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended and 65 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Receiving stolen vehicle; Recharged by information.
David Harlan Boy, Sioux Falls; Vehicle equipment violation; $182.50.
Blaine Knutson, Beresford; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor; Replace windows with other than safety glass; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended license; Recharged by information.
Todd Schnider, 512 Cedar Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Charles William Kelley, Avon; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cole Corkery, 216 W. 6th St., Yankton; Brakes on towing vehicle in case towed vehicle breaks away; $132.50; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Kevin Blackbear, 301 W. 31st St. #106, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Gilberto Magana Guillen, 2800 Broadway Ave. Lot 33, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emma R. Logan, Volin; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Terry Lee Hilmoe, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Terry Lynn Mulford, 103 Par Ln., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kellie Beth Preheim, 106 Gregg St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dimitri Alandal Jones, Vermillion; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Lane Airek Bendert, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Marion K. Vinton, 110 Baycliffe Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jaime White, 902 E. 11th St. #2, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
